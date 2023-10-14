Soaking rainfall moves out of Minnesota – Chris

1.94″ of rainfall fell officially at MSP from our recent storm, though totals ranged anywhere fro 1.5 to 2.5 inches north and east of the metro, and 2-3.5 inches in and south of the metro. This was a SOAKER. We’ve seen enough rain lately that we’re only 2.49 inches of precipitation behind where we should be at this point of the year.

Other than some spotty drizzle, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs returning to the 50s. A full dry out is coming for the second half of the weekend and the start of next week. Still, attention will shift to another, albeit much lighter, rain maker that could arrive by the middle to later half of next week.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece