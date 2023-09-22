Soaking rain, severe storms possible this weekend

Here’s your Friday afternoon forecast for September 22, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We are saying goodbye to the hot September weather this weekend. Despite the clouds, temperatures should still reach the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday afternoon. If you live along and north of I-94, you might see a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder Friday afternoon and evening. Later tonight, especially after midnight in the Twin Cities, rain and storms become more widespread and linger into Saturday morning.

There are some changes to make in the forecast this weekend. I still think there is a break between the morning rain and storms, and the more widespread storms later Saturday. If you are trying to plan something outside from mid-morning through the afternoon in the Twin Cities, I think you will be in luck. One of the bigger changes to the forecast is a higher chance for a few severe storms in central and western Minnesota. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible south of a Morris to Owatonna line. These severe storms are possible after 3:00 PM.

As those storms move north and east toward the Twin Cities, they should form into a line with strong winds and a little hail. I know there are a handful of homecoming dances around the metro Saturday, and you need to have a plan if these stronger storms roll through during pictures, dinner, or the dance. Scattered rain and storms continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. Another change to the forecast: If we do get severe storms, that will push rain north and east of the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon. Yes, we could end up with two dry weekend afternoons among a few rounds of rain and storms this weekend. When all is said and done, 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible southern and central Minnesota, with locally higher totals in the severe storms.

Some lingering showers are possible on Monday, and then we are treated to a few beautiful warm fall days through the middle of next week.