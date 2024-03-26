Snow, Wind and Cold must be Spring!

*FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY for Falling and Blowing Snow with Slippery Road Conditions in the Twin Cities Today and Tonight.

The Mild Snowless Winter of 2023/2024 in the Twin Cities has certainly changed the pace going into Spring 2024 as temperatures continue running below average and Snowfall significantly above average – usually during the last Week of March into early April only bring few inches of Snow but not this year.

Driving will be Slippery this afternoon with Snow gradually tapering to Flurries by the late afternoon but temperatures will only be in the 20s so many Roads will have Slick Spots this afternoon into the evening and Wednesday morning. Snow Accumulations will range from 2″ to 4″ with higher amounts north of the Twin Cities toward Duluth. The suburbs north of downtown Minneapolis and downtown St.Paul the most likely areas to see 4″ of Snow while the suburbs south of the downtowns will see 1″ to 3″ and mainly 1″ or less for areas just south of the Twin Cities toward Mankato, Northfield and Cannon Falls.

Cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 20s ( Wind-Chills mid 10s ) by 4pm with Snow tapering to Flurries by 4pm. Winds will be Gusty from the Northwest at 15 to 30 mph which may cause Blowing Snow in open areas this afternoon and evening. Numerous bridges, overpasses and lesser traveled roads will have Icy Spots from Compacted Snow and Freeze up of any Slush. Tonight brings Partly Cloudy Skies and Cold Winds from the Northwest at 10 to 20 mph with temperatures falling to 16 degrees by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

JONATHAN YUHAS