Snow will melt quickly with this midweek warm-up

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for December 5, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

About a half inch to inch of snow fell across the Twin Cities metro Monday night into early Tuesday. Despite the lack of sun, a lot of it has melted on roads. Less traveled roads and sidewalks could still have some slush on them this evening, and those are the ones that could refreeze tonight. While there won’t be many, keep in mind that a few icy spots are possible early Wednesday morning. Whatever snow is left will melt quickly. South and southwest winds pick up Wednesday, sending highs into the mid 40s in the metro. Upper 40s and 50° are possible in southern Minnesota.

With the snow gone and more sun likely Thursday, highs could get close to records. I think the record of 54° (set in 1939) is safe in the Twin Cities. St. Cloud has a better chance of getting to its record of 53°. Farther north and east, records are safe, but mid and upper 40s are very warm for December. Expect colder winds to blow on Friday, sending highs back into the mid and upper 40s. Then we settle into a stretch of typical December weather with highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow chances remain slim across Minnesota. We get grazed by a strong system on Saturday, so a little light snow is possible.