Snow Today and Possible Again Friday

Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Summer last week now back to Winter this week with Snow Today and a chance for more Snow on Friday.  Snow Accumulations in the Twin Cities will range from 1” to 3” in the grassy areas as roads will mainly be wet with slippery bridges and overpasses.  Twin Cities is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 10pm this Sunday evening for 1” to 3” of Snow.  Farther east Heavy Snow with 6” to 12” Snow Accumulations expected from Eau Claire to Wausau and south into the Wisconsin Dells tonight into Monday morning.    

The other big weather factor today and tonight will be Strong Northwest Winds at 20 to 40 mph with 45 mph gusts this evening.  WIND ADVISORY from Noon Today until 12am Monday for Twin Cities area for Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph from the Northwest.   

Flooding on streams and rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will continue this week with 1” or more of precipitation falling today, tonight, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.  Additional precipitation in form of Snow and Rain will add more water to all area Streams and Rivers and Flooding will likely continue on Minnesota and Wisconsin Streams and Rivers into late April. Major Flooding is expected this week on the Crow River at Delano, Saint Croix River at Stillwater and Mississippi River at St.Paul and Hastings. 

TODAY:   **WINTER  WEATHER  ADVISORY  FOR  SNOW  &  WIND  ADVISORY  FOR  WIND  GUSTS  TO  50 mph.

Cloudy  and  Cold  with  Scattered  Rain  and  Snow  Showers  this  morning  then  Partly  Cloudy  this  afternoon.  Chance  for  Scattered  Rain  and  Snow  Showers  is  70%.

HIGH:  35  Degrees.   (  Wind-Chills  mid  20s  )

Wind:  Northwest  at  20  to  40  mph  with  Higher  Gusts  of  45  mph  this  afternoon.     

TONIGHT:   **WINTER  WEATHER  ADVISORY  FOR  SNOW  &  WIND  ADVISORY  FOR  WIND  GUSTS  TO  50 mph.

Partly  Cloudy  and  Breezy.

LOW:   30  Degrees.    (  Wind-Chills  upper 10s  )

Wind:  Northwest  at  20  to  40  mph  with  Higher  Gusts  of  50  mph  this  evening.         

MONDAY:    

Cloudy,  Windy  and  Cold  in  the  morning   then  Decreasing  Clouds  and  Winds  in  the  afternoon.

HIGH:  44  Degrees.  

Wind:  Northwest  at  15  to  30  mph  then  less  than  20  mph  in  the  afternoon.

MONDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   27  Degrees.  (  Frost  and  Freeze  by  Tuesday  morning  )

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY…………53 / 38  Sunny with Lighter Winds.

WEDNESDAY……49 / 39  Cloud & Sun Mix in the AM then Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the afternoon & evening.  Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the afternoon & evening is 80%.

