Snow Today and Possible Again Friday

Summer last week now back to Winter this week with Snow Today and a chance for more Snow on Friday. Snow Accumulations in the Twin Cities will range from 1” to 3” in the grassy areas as roads will mainly be wet with slippery bridges and overpasses. Twin Cities is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 10pm this Sunday evening for 1” to 3” of Snow. Farther east Heavy Snow with 6” to 12” Snow Accumulations expected from Eau Claire to Wausau and south into the Wisconsin Dells tonight into Monday morning.

The other big weather factor today and tonight will be Strong Northwest Winds at 20 to 40 mph with 45 mph gusts this evening. WIND ADVISORY from Noon Today until 12am Monday for Twin Cities area for Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph from the Northwest.

Flooding on streams and rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will continue this week with 1” or more of precipitation falling today, tonight, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Additional precipitation in form of Snow and Rain will add more water to all area Streams and Rivers and Flooding will likely continue on Minnesota and Wisconsin Streams and Rivers into late April. Major Flooding is expected this week on the Crow River at Delano, Saint Croix River at Stillwater and Mississippi River at St.Paul and Hastings.

TODAY: **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW & WIND ADVISORY FOR WIND GUSTS TO 50 mph.

Cloudy and Cold with Scattered Rain and Snow Showers this morning then Partly Cloudy this afternoon. Chance for Scattered Rain and Snow Showers is 70%.

HIGH: 35 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills mid 20s )

Wind: Northwest at 20 to 40 mph with Higher Gusts of 45 mph this afternoon.

TONIGHT: **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW & WIND ADVISORY FOR WIND GUSTS TO 50 mph.

Partly Cloudy and Breezy.

LOW: 30 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills upper 10s )

Wind: Northwest at 20 to 40 mph with Higher Gusts of 50 mph this evening.

MONDAY:

Cloudy, Windy and Cold in the morning then Decreasing Clouds and Winds in the afternoon.

HIGH: 44 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 30 mph then less than 20 mph in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 27 Degrees. ( Frost and Freeze by Tuesday morning )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY…………53 / 38 Sunny with Lighter Winds.

WEDNESDAY……49 / 39 Cloud & Sun Mix in the AM then Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the afternoon & evening. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the afternoon & evening is 80%.

JONATHAN YUHAS