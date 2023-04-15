Snow, strong winds likely on Sunday

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for April 15, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central and eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin tonight into Monday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of central and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. The Twin Cities metro is included in both of these advisories.

Saturday was a shock to the system after a very warm week. Temperatures continue to fall tonight as northwest winds ramp up. Another batch of moisture lifts north before midnight, starting as rain. This switches over to steady and potentially heavy snow before sunrise. Light to steady snow stays over most of Minnesota on Sunday. Initially, the snow will melt on contact with the warm, wet ground. Eventually, the ground will cool off, and the snow will start to stick. Northwest winds will also gust from 30 to 50 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening.

Snow totals will be tough to pin down because of how much melts initially. Most of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin should land in a 3 to 6 inch range. If more snow melts at the start, it will be closer to the 3 inch end. If it starts sticking faster Sunday morning, then it will be closer to the 6 inch end. Farther west, totals should be 1 to 3 inches in Willmar, St. Cloud, and Brainerd. Far western Minnesota should see little to no accumulation. In western Wisconsin, snow will linger into early Monday morning. Snow totals in parts of western Wisconsin could reach 6 to 9 inches through Monday.

Temperatures rebound into the 40s on Monday, and the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. The new snow will melt in a couple of days. By Wednesday and Thursday, more rain will move into Minnesota and Wisconsin. This is not welcome news for river communities that continue to watch rivers rise. Major flooding is forecast along several rivers—including the Mississippi and St. Croix—by the middle of the week. Any additional rain would push levels even higher. If you live near a river, be ready to take action for flooding.