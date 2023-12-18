Snow showers end, strong winds and cold follow Sunday night

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for December 17, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered snow showers are possible before 10:00 PM Sunday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Behind the snow, northwest winds gust over 40 mph at times Sunday night through Monday morning. Temperatures fall into the teens, and wind chills drop into the single digits above and below zero. Even though there will be a lot of sun Monday, highs stay in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. That cold air is moving out by Tuesday when highs are back in the mid to upper 30s.

Quiet and warm weather continues through most of the week before Christmas. Highs in the 40s are likely from Wednesday through Christmas Eve. The rain chances to watch are on Friday and again on Christmas Eve. Your early look at a Christmas forecast is trending warmer and wetter. The chances of a white Christmas are getting very close to zero across most of Minnesota.