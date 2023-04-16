Snow shifts into Wisconsin as rivers keep rising

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for April 16, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin through Sunday evening. This does include the Twin Cities metro. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the southern half of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin until midnight. This also includes the Twin Cities metro. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of northwest Wisconsin through Monday morning.

The 3 to 6 inch swath of snow set up across central Minnesota through the northwest part of the Twin Cities metro. Officially, the airport is now over 90 inches of snow this season. This keeps us in third place all-time. At some point tonight, or early Monday, Duluth could set it’s all-time snow record! It would be nice to say this is it for snow this season, but, we will get to that in a little bit.

Snow ends in the Twin Cities Sunday evening and shifts into Wisconsin. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible in northwest Wisconsin through Monday morning. Closer to Rice Lake and Menomonie, 3 to 6 inches is possible with snow lingering through midday Monday. Wind gusts over 40 mph are likely for all of Minnesota and Wisconsin Sunday night through early Monday afternoon. Temperatures stay chilly, only topping out in the mid to upper 40s Monday.

After a pleasant, sunny day Tuesday, rain and thundershowers return Wednesday through Thursday morning. Colder air wraps in Thursday afternoon, changing some of the rain to a rain/snow mix. Scattered rain and snow showers continue through Friday. Some light accumulations are possible, but the shovels stay in the garage. Temperatures drop into the low 40s by the weekend.

Local rivers will likely flood this week, with a number of rivers getting into major flood stage. This includes the Minnesota River in southwest Minnesota, the Mississippi River from the Twin Cities metro through Red Wing, and the St. Croix River in Stillwater. While current flood forecasts have all these rivers in major flood stage by midweek, the next round of rain could keep rivers at major flood stage through the upcoming weekend.