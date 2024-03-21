SNOW ON THE WAY FOR TWIN CITIES

FORECAST FIRST ALERT: Snow Flurries will fall in the Twin Cities this afternoon but no Accumulating Snow expected until 7pm Tonight through 9am Friday 2″ to 4″ of Snow expected in the Twin Cities.

Cloudy with Flurries Today and Light East-Southeast Winds at 5 mph with highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow moving into the Twin Cities after 7pm then tapering to Flurries by 9am Friday with 2″ to 4″ of Snow Accumulation along with some 5″ amounts in spots. Low temperatures in the mid 20s with Northeast Winds at 5 mph.

JONATHAN YUHAS