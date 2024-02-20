Snow is melting quickly with more warm weather midweek

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for February 20, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The quiet, warm pattern continues through the middle of the week. There is not much snow left at the airport right now, and that will allow official temperatures to climb a little more Wednesday and Thursday. Southwest winds stick around tomorrow, sending highs into the upper 40s and low 50s around the Twin Cities. That should take care of any leftover snow, except for shaded or north-facing areas. Winds flip to the northwest on Thursday, dropping highs into the still-warm mid 40s. The one shot of cool air is Friday, and even that is above average in the low to mid 30s.

This weekend will be beautiful and warm, but most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin will have snow-free ground. By Monday, we get the combination of snow-free ground, southwest winds, and plenty of sun, which is a strong signal for an even bigger warm-up. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are like in the Twin Cities Monday. That is followed by a chance for rain and snow Tuesday, and temperatures returning to the 30s by the middle of next week.