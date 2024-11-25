Snow is done, breezy and cold Monday PM

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for November 25, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Snow is done across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Nothing stuck in the Twin Cities, and you have to get closer to St. Cloud and Cambridge before you start seeing minor accumulations. As expected, the highest totals from 2 to 5 inches were in the arrowhead of Minnesota and along the shores of Lake Superior.

Clouds are clearing across the southern half of the state. Despite the sun, gusty northwest winds are dropping temperatures into the mid and upper 20s the afternoon, and wind chills stay in the 10s.

You are going to feel plenty of cold this week. Highs stay in the upper 20s and low 30s through Thanksgiving. After the holiday, it gets even colder, and gusty winds push wind chills near and below zero. While you might see some snow showers from time to time this week, no accumulating snow is expected in Minnesota and Wisconsin.