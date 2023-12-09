Snow ends early Saturday night, roads are getting slick

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for December 9, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Light snow continues around the Twin Cities after sunset Saturday. With the sun down, temperatures are falling below freezing. That means more snow is sticking to roads, and some of the wet roads are turning icy in spots. Plan on taking more time to drive around tonight from the Twin Cities into western Wisconsin. Snow should end around 9:00-10:00 PM for most. Totals stay near an inch for most of the metro, with totals approaching 2 inches in parts of northwest Wisconsin.

The sun is back on Sunday afternoon, but it will not warm us up too much. Highs stay in the upper 20s and low 30s in the metro Sunday, with mid 30s possible in western Minnesota. Temperatures will bounce around a bit over the next few days. We are back into the upper 30s Monday, then the upper 20s on Tuesday. There is another big warm-up toward the end of next week. Highs reach the mid 40s on Thursday, and stay close to 40° on Friday. That should be enough to melt any snow that we get tonight, and accumulating snow is unlikely over the next week.