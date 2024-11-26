Snow chances are low, but temperatures will fall even lower – Chris

Good Monday evening and welcome to a short week for MOST of us! Skies have cleared out after a light snow for some of us this morning, and now colder air is quickly moving in as skies continue to clear. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens for the metro, with lower teens and single digits across parts of northern Minnesota.

We’ll get another day of sunshine for many on Tuesday, though there may be some passing clouds in northern and southern Minnesota. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s for most. A few spots could crack 30 degrees. Clouds will increase overnight with lows into the 20s.

Clouds hang with us for much of Wednesday. A light snowmaker will move across western Minnesota, likely weakening as it moves eastward, but don’t be surprised if a few snow showers pass by Wednesday evening. With the weak system, highs will be a few degrees warmer, but still in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds linger into Thanksgiving Thursday, along with more passing flurries at times. This leads another shot of even colder air. Highs on Thanksgiving will be in the middle 20s, but highs on Black Friday and the holiday weekend will likely struggle to get out of the teens. Wind chills could be well below zero for many in the morning, and in the single digits above zero each afternoon.

With such cold air, it’ll also be dry. Meaning our chances for any MAJOR snow events remains low for now.

Enjoy the evening, and stay warm everyone!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece