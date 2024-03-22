Snow 1 is over Snow 2 on the Way.

Snowfall from Snow 1 across the Twin Cities this Friday morning mainly 2″ to 4″ with some areas of 5″ to 6″ in northern Suburbs around Anoka and up to 8″-9″ in areas from St.Cloud to Amery, Wisconsin. Snowfall south of the Minnesota River mainly 3″ or less.

Skies will be Clearing this afternoon in Twin Cities and temperatures climbing into low to mid 30s along with Higher Spring Sun Angle will Melt Snow off streets, driveways and sidewalks and even much of the Snow on the ground by Sunset ( 7:29 p.m. ) Tonight.

Saturday will be rather Calm with Patchy Fog, Clear Skies and temps in the morning in the mid teens then Increasing Clouds Saturday afternoon with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the low 30s which is well below the average high of 45 degrees. Cloudy and becoming Breezy Saturday evening with periods of Flurries and Light Snow after 7 p.m.

Snow number 2 will become Heavy Snow Sunday morning and continue into the afternoon and evening with Snowfall from 6″ to 12″ by Sunday night. Rain Mixing in with the Snow on Monday and temperatures increasing from low 30s Sunday afternoon to near 40 degrees on Monday.

JONATHAN YUHAS