Smoky skies stick around as rain moves out. Chris is also tracking a cool down!

Good Thursday evening! Most of the rain across the metro has come to an end, with lingering showers across western Wisconsin. The sun is now returning for the evening, but smoke and haze will keep the gray look around. Following a cold front, overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s.

Some sunshine will be possible to start Friday, but it won’t last long. By midday, expect clouds to return and temperatures in the lower 50s. Friday highs will top out around 60.

Sunshine returns for the weekend, and so will temperatures in the 70s! Look for sunshine and to hang around into much of the following week with 80s returning by Tuesday!