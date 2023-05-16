Smoky Haze Today then T-Storms on Thursday

Smoke from Fires over Canada will move through Minnesota and Wisconsin Today on North Winds and the Thickest Smoke this afternoon will be over western and northwestern Minnesota.

Showers and T-Storms will push into far western Minnesota Wednesday evening ahead of a Cold Front that will push Showers and T-Storms into the Twin Cities Thursday afternoon and evening. Friday will be Much Cooler statewide with Scattered Showers in the morning and Gusty Northwest Winds all across Minnesota with Decreasing Winds by the evening hours.

Weekend looks good with some Clouds Saturday morning then Partly Cloudy to Sunny on Saturday and mainly Sunny on Sunday. Next Chance for rain in the Twin Cities is late Monday evening ( May 22 ).

TODAY:

Smoky Haze and Sunshine.

HIGH: 82 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 56 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 74 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 60 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………………….73 / 53 Cloudy with Rain & T-Storms. Chance for Rain & T-Storms is 90%.

FRIDAY……………………..…60 / 47 AM Clouds & Showers possible then Partly Cloudy, Cool & Windy in the afternoon. Chance for AM Showers is 50%.

SATURDAY………………..…70 / 52 AM Clouds then Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

SUNDAY………………………72 / 54 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY…………………….77 / 58 Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Scattered T-Storms after 10pm. Chance for Scattered T-Storms after 10pm is 40%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 52 and 71

JONATHAN YUHAS