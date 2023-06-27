Smoky Haze Today then Strong T-Storms possible Wednesday.

People with respiratory illnesses should use caution Today as Smoke from Canada Wild Fires is in the air over the Twin Cities and rest of Minnesota and into Wisconsin and Iowa. Southerly Winds Today will help clear out the smoke and improved air conditions expected Wednesday afternoon. Hazy Sunshine Today in the Metro with highs in the mid 80s.

Scattered T-Storms will move into Minnesota late Tonight and through Wednesday and some of the T-Storms could be Severe with Damaging Winds. The Greatest Risk for Severe T-Storms appears to be in areas east into western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening.

JONATHAN YUHAS