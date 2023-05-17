Smoky Haze Again & Rain coming for Thursday

Smoke from Fires over Canada will continue to move through Minnesota and Wisconsin Today with highs this afternoon in the low 70s in the Twin Cities.

Showers and T-Storms will push into far western Minnesota tonight ahead of a Cold Front that will push Showers and T-Storms into the Twin Cities Thursday after 7 a.m..

Friday will be Much Cooler statewide with Scattered Showers in the morning and Gusty Northwest Winds all across Minnesota with Decreasing Winds by the evening hours.

Weekend looks good with some Patchy Fog Saturday morning then Partly Cloudy to Sunny on Saturday and mainly Sunny on Sunday.

TODAY:

Smoky Haze and Hazy Sunshine.

HIGH: 72 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds and becoming Breezy with Scattered Thunder Showers after 7 a.m. Thursday. Chance for Scattered Thunder Showers after 7 a.m. Thursday is 90%.

LOW: 60 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms on and off. Chance for Scattered Showers and T-Storms is 90%.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: West-Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 50 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY……………………..…60 / 47 AM Clouds & Showers possible then Partly Cloudy, Cool & Windy in the afternoon. Chance for AM Showers is 60%.

SATURDAY………………..…70 / 52 AM Patchy Fog then Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

SUNDAY………………………74 / 55 Hazy Sunshine.

MONDAY…………………….78 / 58 Hazy Sunshine and Warmer.

TUESDAY……………………..80 / 60 Hazy Sunshine and Breezy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 52 and 71

JONATHAN YUHAS