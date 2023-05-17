Smoky Haze Again & Rain coming for Thursday

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Smoke from Fires over Canada will continue to move through Minnesota and Wisconsin Today with highs this afternoon in the low 70s in the Twin Cities.   

Showers and T-Storms will push into far western Minnesota tonight ahead of a Cold Front that will push Showers and T-Storms into the Twin Cities Thursday after 7 a.m.. 

Friday will be Much Cooler statewide with Scattered Showers in the morning and Gusty Northwest Winds all across Minnesota with Decreasing Winds by the evening hours. 

Weekend looks good with some Patchy Fog Saturday morning then Partly Cloudy to Sunny on Saturday and mainly Sunny on Sunday. 

TODAY:

Smoky  Haze  and  Hazy  Sunshine.

HIGH:  72  Degrees. 

Wind:  East-Southeast  at  5  to  15  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Increasing  Clouds  and  becoming  Breezy  with  Scattered  Thunder  Showers  after  7  a.m.  Thursday.  Chance  for  Scattered  Thunder  Showers  after  7  a.m.  Thursday  is  90%.

LOW:   60  Degrees.    

Wind:  South  at  10  to  15  mph. 

THURSDAY: 

Cloudy  with  Scattered  Showers  and  T-Storms  on  and  off.  Chance  for  Scattered  Showers  and  T-Storms  is  90%.

HIGH:  70  Degrees.  

Wind:  West-Southwest  at  10  to  15  mph. 

THURSDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   50  Degrees.

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY……………………..…60 / 47  AM Clouds & Showers possible then Partly Cloudy, Cool & Windy in the afternoon. Chance for AM Showers is 60%.

SATURDAY………………..…70 / 52  AM Patchy Fog then Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

SUNDAY………………………74 / 55  Hazy Sunshine.

MONDAY…………………….78 / 58  Hazy Sunshine and Warmer.

TUESDAY……………………..80 / 60  Hazy Sunshine and Breezy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 52 and 71

