Smoke pushes north tonight, hot Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for September 11, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The hazy sky continues across Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. That smoke is getting to the ground in northwest Minnesota, making the air unhealthy from Alexandria through Rosseau. If you live in those areas, limit your time outside Wednesday afternoon and evening. When southeast winds pick up Thursday, that smoke will push farther north, but it will still be a little hazy up north. More sun, less smoke, and gustier winds combine to send highs into the mid and upper 80s across most of the state, and some 90s are possible in southwest Minnesota.

Heading into the weekend, some of the moisture of Hurricane Francine will get pulled northwest. The big question is if it will be enough to bring more clouds to Minnesota, or if there will be enough for rain. A few spotty showers and maybe a thunderstorm are possible Saturday, and you will feel more humidity. Temperatures remain warm for the middle of September through next week. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s across the state, which is about 10 degrees above average. Rain and storm chances go up more by the middle of next week.