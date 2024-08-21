Small rain chance for Day 1 of the Fair

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for August 21, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

South winds pick up tonight into Thursday, drawing more moisture across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The air is still rather dry from the Twin Cities into Wisconsin, making the rain chances lower on Thursday. In the morning scattered showers and storms are possible across the western half of the state, drying up before they move east. Another round of scattered showers and storms could develop in the afternoon in central Minnesota, and a couple of those could hold together and reach the Twin Cities by the evening. The best chances for rain in the metro are overnight Thursday into Friday morning. If you are planning on going to the first day of the fair, rain should not cause any issues.

Once the rain moves out Friday morning, the humidity goes up, and stays high through the weekend. High temperatures reach the low 80s on Friday. From Saturday through Monday, highs in the upper 80s to around 90° are possible in the Twin Cities. Add in the humidity, it will feel like the low to mid 90s. Your weekend Fair plans should include plenty of water—especially if you are having any of that delicious salty food on a stick.