Slushy & Wet Roads Today then Colder & Windy with Light Snow Tuesday for Slick Conditions.

Twin Cities has seen on Average about 6″ to 8″ of Snow since it started Sunday with some higher 9″ amounts in the northern suburbs and lower 5″ amounts in the suburbs south of Minnesota River. Additional Snowfall of 1″ to 3″ possible in Twin Cities on Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Twin Cities will have picked up about 1″ to 2″ of Moisture ( Melted Snow/Rain ) once the Snow ends Tuesday so it will help green things up.

Rain at times Mixed with Snow in the northern Suburbs of the Twin Cities otherwise Rain from the downtown areas and south to Iowa. Rain will be more of a Drizzle between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. then more Rain overnight with Thunder possible too. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees this afternoon with East-Northeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Street Storm Drains could cause Ponding of Water on some Roads from Slush causing some Minor Street Flooding this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures stay above Freezing Tonight until 7 a.m. Tuesday so expect Rain overnight but then Rain quickly Changes to Snow after 7 a.m. Tuesday along with temperatures falling into the upper 20s by 9 a.m.

1″ to 3″ of Snow will be possible between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday which could lead to numerous Slippery Spots especially bridges and overpasses for the morning and evening commute in the Twin Cities on Tuesday. Winds Tuesday will pick up from the Northwest at 15 to 30 mph and this may cause some Blowing and Drifting Snow in open areas.

Temperatures this week will be Below Average for late March ( Average is upper 40s for highs and lows 30s for lows ) with Wednesday morning lows around 16 degrees ( Wind-Chill 5 degrees ) then afternoon highs near 30 degrees ( Wind-Chill 20 degrees ). Winds will be Gusty from the West on Wednesday at 10 to 15 mph then much Lighter Winds Thursday but a Cold start Thursday at 11 degrees ( Wind-Chill 6 degrees ) and with Sunshine Thursday highs in the low to mid 40s which should melt most of any Snow that has recently fallen.

Warmer by Easter Weekend with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Friday then Chance for some Light Spotty Rain Showers both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Heavy Snow will continue Today and Tonight in areas along a line from Marshall to Willmar to St.Cloud to Duluth and points west toward eastern Dakotas. Severe T-Storms will be possible this afternoon in Iowa between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in an area from Ft.Dodge to Des Moines and west to Storm Lake and Council Bluffs/Omaha.

TODAY:

Clouds and Fog with Periods of Drizzle, Rain and possibly Thunder. Chance for Rain is 100%.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 10 to 15 mph. ( Breezy )

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Fog, Drizzle and Rain and Thunder possible too. Chance for Rain is 100%.

LOW: 32 Degrees.

Wind: North at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy with Rain to Snow after 7 a.m. with Snow Accumulations of 1″ to 3″ by Tuesday afternoon when Snow tapers to Snow Flurries.

HIGH: 32 Degrees at 7 a.m. falling to low 20s by 5 p.m.

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 30 mph. ( Windy )

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 16 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills in Single Digits )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………..30 / 11 Sunny with Cold Winds ( Daytime Wind-Chill near 20 )

THURSDAY……………42 / 23 Sunny with Lighter Winds.

FRIDAY………………….49 / 32 Cloud & Sun Mix with Sprinkles possible.

SATURDAY…………….47 / 37 Cloud & Sun Mix with Isolated Rain Showers. Chance for Isolated Rain Showers is 20%.

SUNDAY.(Easter)……46 / 35 Partly Cloudy with Spotty Rain Showers. Chance for Spotty Rain Showers is 20%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 31 and 48 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS