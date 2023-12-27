Skies stay Cloudy through Thursday then Sunshine and Mild Friday.

Clouds with Light Snow Showers at times possible from 10 p.m. Tonight through 2 p.m. Wednesday but No Snow Accumulations expected other than maybe a Dusting in Spots. Weather in Twin Cities rather Calm and not as Warm as we just had over the Christmas Holiday.

Clouds will begin to Decrease Thursday afternoon setting us up for a Sunny and Mild Friday with highs near 40 degrees. Colder and Breezy into Saturday along with some Light Snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning and any Snow Accumulations just a Dusting.

New Years Eve Weather in Twin Cities at 11:59 p.m. Sunday to 12:00 a.m. Monday will be Light Winds, Partly Cloudy Skies and temperatures in the upper 20s. New Year’s Day Monday will be Partly Cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

______________________________________________________________________________

TONIGHT:

Mainly Cloudy with Spotty Snow Showers possible after 10 p.m. Chance for Spotty Snow Showers after 10 p.m. is 60%.

LOW: 30 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with Snow Showers in the morning then Mainly Cloudy in the afternoon. Chance for Snow Showers in the morning is 50%.

HIGH: 35 Degrees.

Wind: South / Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees.

______________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………………………………38 / 28 AM Patchy Fog then Decreasing Clouds in the PM.

FRIDAY……………………………………..40 / 28 Mainly Sunny.

SATURDAY……………………………….34 / 26 Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Light Snow possible late – any Snow Accumulations just a Dusting. Chance for Light Snow Late is 30%.

SUNDAY..(New Year’s Eve)……….33 / 21 Cloudy with Light Snow in the AM ( Snow Accumulations just a Dusting ) then Partly Cloudy in the PM. Chance for AM Light Snow is 30%. Weather for New Year’s Eve will be Partly Cloudy with New Year’s Eve Midnight temps in the upper 20s.

MONDAY..(New Year’s Day)……..32 / 21 Partly Cloudy.

TUESDAY………………………………….37 / 25 Mainly Sunny.

The average low and high for the extended period is 12 and 26 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS