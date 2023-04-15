Showers & t’storms, cold and wind, mix and snow, oh my!

Good evening!

Well the summer preview was nice while it lasted! Colder air is rushing in behind a cold front now east of the Twin Cities. Winds will be breezy out of the NW tonight into tomorrow, with scattered showers and storms possible overnight and throughout your Saturday forecast. Some hail is possible with tonight’s storms, especially across southern MN. Otherwise, downpours and gusty winds will be the main threats.

Highs tomorrow are just about the same as tonight’s low temperatures in the the low-50s. Temperatures start dropping into tomorrow afternoon, so that combined with rain and wind will feel pretty raw. A rain, snow mix is likely Saturday night into Sunday. Early Sunday morning we could see a period of all snow, which could be heavy, but then we transition back to a scattered wintry mix off and on throughout the day Sunday. The additional 0.75-1.5″ of moisture we could see during this weekend, will aggravate area flooding. Many rivers will see peak flooding this weekend into the start of next week, so please stay up to date with flood warnings in your area.

Have a wonderful weekend!

~Wren