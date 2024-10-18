Showers tonight, warm this weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for October 18, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered light rain continues across northern Minnesota Friday evening. There might be a sprinkle if you are out and about in the Twin Cities, maybe cheering on the Lynx as they try to extend the series. Better rain chances arrive in the metro after midnight. Some light rain could linger into early Saturday morning before it clears out of the state. Southwest winds get blustery again in the afternoon, clearing the clouds, and sending highs into the low 70s.

Sun, southwest winds, and dry air are the ingredients for a big warm-up, and that is in the forecast Sunday. Highs in the southern half of the state reach the low 80s. The Twin Cities could get close to its daily record high of 83°. We follow it up with another day close to 80° on Monday. Temperatures drop through the middle of next week, but stay above average in the 50s and 60s.