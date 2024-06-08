Showers moving out as SUN moves in for the weekend – Chris

Happy weekend to one and all! This is slated to be the nicest weekend we’ve had in the last several weeks. Now that showers are moving out of the state, skies will brighten up from northwest to southeast by the afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Sunday is a SUN day! Lots of it! Highs top out in the lower 70s. Soak that up and enjoy it…. just because we can!

For the first time in a while, the pattern is fairly tame overall. Monday is pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday features a chance of a few showers with highs near 80. Then a warming trend looks to take hold late next week. Another shower chance arrives Thursday, and highs remain into the 80s headed into Father’s Day weekend.

Enjoy the day!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece