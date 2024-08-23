Showers linger Friday morning but clear for the first weekend of the Fair!

Good Friday morning!

The nice weather will return today…the second day of The Great Minnesota Get Together.

A few rain showers may linger for a bit this morning before clearing moves back into the state.

The next few days heat up to near 90-degrees this first weekend of the Fair…of course!

The air will heat up and it will become more humid starting later this afternoon, and especially this weekend into Monday.

Sunday will be the most uncomfortable day with the heat index reach 98-degrees in spots, so take it easy at the Fair and drink lots of water.

Have a great weekend!

Ken