Showers end Saturday evening, staying cool Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for September 9, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered rain is coming to an end tonight, moving out from west to east. The sky becomes partly cloudy overnight with areas of fog developing in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Some of that fog could be locally dense through Sunday morning. The back-half of the weekend with be dry and cool as highs stay in the low to mid 70s on Sunday.

A broad, slow-moving low sits over the Great Lakes Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers and a few t-showers are possible on Monday afternoon, then lingering light rain on Tuesday. Highs keep dropping through the middle of the week. Expect 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by morning lows in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. That taste of fall is brief. Temperatures return to the mid 70s by the upcoming weekend, with more isolated rain chances Friday and Saturday.