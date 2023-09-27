Showers, clouds finally start to leave Wednesday night

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for September 27, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A few more spotty showers are possible through Wednesday evening closer to the I-94 corridor in Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. The clouds will linger through tonight and Thursday morning, finally giving way to more sun by the afternoon. When a warm front moves across the state Thursday night into Friday, south winds pick up, and temperatures get much warmer for several days. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s through early next week.

There will be a front stalling out across the Dakotas and northern Minnesota late this week. Scattered storms are possible along this front starting Thursday night. Most of the rain and storms will stay northwest of the Twin Cities through Friday. However, Friday night through Saturday morning, scattered rain and storms are possible in the metro. That rain will just make the weekend more humid. There is another small chance of a shower or storm early Sunday, but most will stay dry.