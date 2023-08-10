Showers and thunderstorms to arrive overnight – Chris

Happy Thursday afternoon! It’s been a fairly quiet day across the metro. Meanwhile, areas along the Minnesota River Valley saw a healthy drink of rainfall this morning, and some showers and thunderstorms have been hanging to our northwest near Otter Tail county and Alexandria. These showers will move south and east, but most of the afternoon stays dry with highs around 80.

Clouds will increase this evening ahead of the next chance for rain. Shower and thunderstorms will increase from west to east around 10PM. Some of these thunderstorms could be on the stronger or severe side, especially west of the metro. Heavy rain and storms continues to advance eastward during the overnight hours. Lightning, thunder, and heavy rainfall seem to be a good bet while most of us are sleeping. The showers and storms should move out in time for the morning commute.

Most of Friday is dry and warm with highs spiking into the mid and upper 80s. Another round of storms likely develops Friday afternoon with chances of severe storms developing once again.

Keep in touch with Minnesota’s Weather Authority into the weekend. More rain looks possible by Sunday.