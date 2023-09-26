Showers and Fog through Wednesday morning then Sunshine and +80 degree Temps Friday through the Weekend and into next Monday.

Scattered T-Showers will move from Wisconsin and move west into the Twin Cities through the afternoon and early evening. Nothing Heavy Expected but Roads will be Wet at times for the evening rush hour. Areas of Fog tonight through Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Warmer temperatures for the upcoming Weekend starting Friday with highs near 80 degrees then low 80s Saturday and mid 80s with Muggy Conditions ( dew points in low 60s ) on Sunday.

Isolated T-Storms possible Saturday morning in the Twin Cities and then again Monday night but most likely areas for T-Storms this Weekend will be over northern Minnesota.

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border this Weekend into early next Week. Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th.

TODAY:

Clouds and Fog with Spotty Showers and T-Showers but nothing Heavy. Chance for Showers and T-Showers is 90%.

HIGH: 66 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clouds and Areas of Fog, Light Showers and Drizzle. Chance for Light Showers is 70%.

LOW: 57 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY:

Areas of Fog and Clouds in the morning then Slowly becoming Partly Cloudy in the afternoon after 4 p.m.

HIGH: 68 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 57 Degrees. ( Patchy Fog )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…………..72 / 59 AM Fog then Partly Cloudy.

FRIDAY………………..80 / 60 Sunny, Breezy & Warmer. ( Record High 89 in 1897 )

SATURDAY…………..82 / 64 AM Isolated T-Storm otherwise Sunny, Breezy & Warm. Chance for AM Isolated T-Storm is 20%. ( Record High 87 in 1897 )

SUNDAY………………84 / 66 Sunny, Breezy, Warm & Muggy. ( Record High 87 in 1897 )

**Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon starts at 8am Sunday – temperatures 67 at 8am, 75 at 10am, 80 at 12pm, 84 at 2pm with Dew Point temps in Muggy low 60s, Winds from South at 10 to 20 mph & Mostly Sunny Skies.

MONDAY…………….85 / 67 Partly Cloudy, Warm & Muggy with Isolated T-Storms possible late. Chance for Isolated T-Storms late is 20%. ( Record High 89 in 1953 )

The average low and high for the extended period is 50 and 69 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS