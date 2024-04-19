Snow Showers Today Errrr!

Yes that is Snow falling from the Sky and we will have occasional on and off Snow Showers with Rain through the afternoon but no Snow Accumulation. Today will be Unseasonably Cold too and the Clouds and Winds will enhance the Cold Conditions as temperatures struggle to 40 degrees but West-Northwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph will make it feel like 30 degrees this afternoon.

FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT as low temperatures by 6 a.m. Saturday will fall into the low 30s with Partly Cloudy Skies – the amount of time in dark conditions vs daylight is much shorter now so any Frost will only be present for short period of time. Typically the last Freeze ( 32 degrees or lower ) in Twin Cities occurs by April 24.

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Saturday morning then Sunny and much Nicer in the afternoon with highs around 50 degrees. Cold again into Sunday morning with Clear Skies but Sunny and Warmer on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees.

Highs in the 60s on Monday with Scattered Showers and T-Storms late Monday afternoon and evening then Scattered Showers Tuesday morning too.

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy with Snow Showers at times ( no Accumulation ) along with Gusty Cold Winds and Much Colder than Average Temps.

HIGH: 41 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills near 30 degrees ).

Wind: West-Northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: FREEZE WARNING

Partly Cloudy and Cold with Scattered Frost.

LOW: 30 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy in the Morning then Sunny and Breezy in the Afternoon.

HIGH: 50 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 32 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SUNDAY……………..60 / 40 AM Scattered Frost otherwise Sunny & Warmer.

MONDAY…………….64 / 47 Sunny & Warmer then Scattered PM Rain Thunder Showers. Chance for Scattered PM Rain Thunder Showers is 70%.

TUESDAY…………….58 / 39 AM Scattered Showers & Clouds then Partly Cloudy. Chance for Scattered AM Rain Showers is 70%.

WEDNESDAY………..60 / 42 Mainly Sunny.

THURSDAY……….…..68 / 49 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 41 and 60 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS