Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail possible today in the Twin Cities

FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN THE TWIN CITIES: Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds, Large Hail and Heavy Rainfall possible in the Twin Cities Today possible anytime between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. with most likely time for Severe T-Storms in Twin Cities from 6pm to 10pm but an Isolated Severe T-Storm even possible 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. In-between T-Storms will be Hazy Sunshine with Warm and Humid conditions as air temperatures climb into the mid 80s with Breezy Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and Higher Gusts near T-Storms. T-Storms ending by 1 a.m. Thursday then Clearing Skies with Lighter Winds and areas of Fog by the 5:26 a.m. Sunrise on Thursday with Sunrise temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday will bring Sunshine, Lower Humidity and Breezy afternoon Winds from the West at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the low 80s. Clear Skies and Patchy Fog late Thursday night into Friday morning with lows around 60 degrees.

Sunny and Nice on Friday with highs around 80 degrees then Partly Cloudy Friday evening with lows by Saturday morning in the low 60s.

Saturday looks Wet and Muggy with Cloudy Skies and Periods of T-Storms which could produce Heavy Rainfall greater than 1″. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s along with Muggy Dew Point temperatures in the 60s.

Slight Chance for T-Storms Sunday morning otherwise Hazy Sunshine along Hot and Muggy Conditions for Father’s Day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with Breezy South Winds.

Hot and Humid on Monday with highs in the low 90s then Scattered T-Storms on Tuesday and some could be Strong but ahead of the Tuesday T-Storms it will be Hot and Humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS