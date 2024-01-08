Several rounds of light snow, followed by cold this week

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for January 8, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for parts of southern and western Minnesota through Tuesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning continues for far southwestern Minnesota through Tuesday morning. Neither of these include the Twin Cities metro.

The Twin Cities had one burst of light snow late Monday morning, and that continues to push north through the afternoon. If you live closer to St. Cloud, Brainerd, or anywhere in southwest Minnesota, expect light snow to continue through this afternoon and evening. Widespread light snow returns for most Monday evening, and continues overnight. Light snow is likely during the Tuesday morning commute in the Twin Cities, making it a little slower than normal.

Snow totals Monday and Tuesday stay around an inch or two in the Twin Cities, with some isolated totals near three inches. The better chances for three to five inches of snow are around Brainerd, St. Cloud, and the I-90 corridor. Between Marshall and Worthington in southwest Minnesota, as much as 8 inches of snow is possible. That is where travel could be more difficult tonight and Tuesday morning. Thankfully, wind gusts will stay under 20 mph, so blowing and drifting snow will not be a problem.

More rounds of light snow are possible this week, with only an inch or two expected each time. Behind those snows, more and more cold air will get pulled south across the state. By the weekend, highs in the teens and single digits are possible, with overnight lows dropping below zero. Winds ramp up too, so wind chills will be bitterly cold. Plan on more time inside than out this weekend.