Several light snows, but no major storms – Chris

An active pattern featuring numerous disturbances and chances for flakes to fly begins this weekend. Skies remain cloudy in the metro, while snowflakes fly to our north and west As steady snow flies north, it’s possible for freezing drizzle to fall south of it, which could create more slick spots before temps rise to just above freezing this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 30s and lows in the 20s. By Sunday, snow totals will range around 1 inch in the metro, with 2 to 5 inches across northern Minnesota.

Early next week, light snow is possible across Southern Minnesota as a storm system passes by to our south. Light snow is again possible, around 1-2 inches, mainly south of the metro. Meanwhile several inches of snow falls along the I-80 corridor. This storm is close enough that it still needs to be watched for any northern trends, Another disturbance could bring snow chances to our part of the country by the middle of next week. This looks to be another light snow maker. Another chance of snow could show up by next weekend.

Though no significant snows are in the forecast yet, it’s only a matter of time and the pattern could be in our favor.

Happy January!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece