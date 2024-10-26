Seasonable fall weekend in store for Gopher homecoming – Chris

Happy weekend, friends!

Skies will be clear tonight with overnight lows falling into the 20s and 30s. After a chilly morning, a seasonable Saturday is in store as skies turn mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday will feature sunshine and a strong south breeze as highs reach the middle 60s.

Warm air surges early next week as temperatures once again return to the 70s. This is ahead of what could be a bigger storm system Tuesday night into Wednesday that could bring another chance of widespread, soaking, rain. Another chance of rain could arrive by the end of next week.

It’s homecoming weekend for the Golden Gophers! Enjoy the weekend, and stay safe!

Take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece