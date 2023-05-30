Scattered storms possible across Minnesota Tuesday evening

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for May 30, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered storms are popping up around Minnesota and western Wisconsin this evening. Some of these storms could have some hail, but all of them will have locally heavy rain. If you do have plans outside after 4:00 PM, make sure you keep an eye on the radar, and have somewhere you can get inside if you hear thunder or see lightning. The scattered storms continue overnight into Wednesday morning. We do it all over again tomorrow, with scattered storms developing late in the day through the evening, but the severe weather potential is lower.

These late day and evening storms will continue through most of the week. We have the perfect conditions for summertime storms since highs will be around 90° each day, and there will be more humidity in the air. Severe chances stay very low, however any storm could bring a soaking rain. The days with the lowest chances for storms are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but the chances are not zero. Highs will slowly fall back into the mid and upper 80s by the beginning of next week.