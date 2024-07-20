Scattered storms move into the Twin Cities Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for July 20, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A few spotty downpours are possible this evening around the Twin Cities. They would not last more than 10 to 15 minutes, and the chances for any lightning are low. It’s a different story up north, closer to a cold front. Central and northern Minnesota have a better shot at scattered storms with lightning and longer-lasting downpours. That cold front pushes south on Sunday, and the storm chances come with it. Isolated storms are possible Sunday morning along I-94. More scattered storms develop across the southern half of the state in the afternoon. These have a better chance of keeping you inside for an hour or so Sunday.

Another wave rolls into northern Minnesota Monday, keeping most of the rain chances up north. Highs creep into the mid 80s with a little more dry time that afternoon. Scattered storms return to the Twin Cities Tuesday, bringing more downpours and possibly some small hail. We start a dry stretch in the middle of the upcoming week. Initially, it will be a little cool Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. By next weekend, highs could be closer to 90° with higher humidity.