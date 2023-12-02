Scattered snow showers possible tonight, again Monday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for December 2, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Clouds have moved over the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin tonight. Light snow is more likely from Menomonie to the south and east through Sunday morning. A dusting of accumulation is possible in parts of northwest Wisconsin. In the Twin Cities, there might be a few flurries around the metro overnight into early Sunday, but nothing will stick. Once you get west of a Mankato to St. Cloud line, expect more clear sky tonight and more sun through Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday stay in the mid to upper 30s.

There is another weak disturbance that flies though late Monday. That will bring a better chance of scattered snow showers to the Twin Cities closer to sunset and through the evening. There might be a few raindrops mixing in with the snow south of the metro at the start, then it becomes all snow after sunset. A dusting of snow is possible in spots, but roads should be just fine. Once that snow clears, temperatures start another warming trend. Highs in the 40s are likely through the middle and end of the week, with an outside shot at hitting 50° on Thursday.