Scattered snow showers Monday night into early Tuesday

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for December 4, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered rain and snow showers are moving across Minnesota tonight. The best chances for any rain would be early this evening, and southwest of the Twin Cities. In Wisconsin, the snow should become a little more widespread after midnight, and that is where up to a half inch of snow is possible. Around the metro, there could be a dusting in spots. Since temperatures will be below freezing through early Tuesday, some slippery stretches on bridges and overpasses are possible.

Temperatures stay in the mid 30s with more clouds on Tuesday. After that, we get a stretch of unusually warm weather for December. Highs on Wednesday reach the low and mid 40s with gusty south winds. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, as highs get near 50° around the metro. Records are in the low to mid 50s that day, so we could get close. Temperatures will drop into the 30s by the weekend, but most of the state remains snow-free for another week. There is a shot at accumulating show up north on Friday.