Scattered Showers Today & Thursday then Sunshine with Warmer temps on Friday.

Scattered Showers and embedded Thunder at times will move through the Twin Cities this afternoon and evening but nothing heavy or long lasting expected. Most areas will see less than .25” of inch today through Thursday morning. Showers will still be in the area Thursday morning and afternoon but will be light and not as widespread.

Breezy and Warmer Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s in the Twin Cities and rest of southern Minnesota. Weekend will bring Partly Cloudy Skies with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Fall Colors peaking now in central Minnesota including Alexandria, St.Cloud, Buffalo and Taylors Falls areas. Fall Colors will Peak in Twin Cities area and rest of southern Minnesota this Weekend ( October 21/22 ) and continue into next week then time to rake.

TODAY:

Mainly Cloudy with Scattered T-Showers at times. Chance for Scattered T-Showers is 90%.

HIGH: 60 Degrees.

Wind: West-Southwest at 10 to 15 mph. ( Breezy at times )

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers at times. Chance for Scattered Showers at times is 60%.

LOW: 48 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with Spotty Showers at times then some late afternoon Peeks of Sun. Chance for Spotty Showers is 60%.

HIGH: 58 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 46 Degrees.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………………63 / 50 Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

SATURDAY……………58 / 42 Cloud & Sun Mix with some Sprinkles.

SUNDAY……………….59 / 47 Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY………………60 / 50 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

TUESDAY……………….54 / 47 AM Sun then Cloudy with Isolated Showers in the afternoon & evening. Chance for Isolated Showers in the afternoon & evening is 30%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 40 and 57 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS