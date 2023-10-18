Scattered Showers Today & Thursday then Sunshine with Warmer temps on Friday.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Scattered Showers and embedded Thunder at times will move through the Twin Cities this afternoon and evening but nothing heavy or long lasting expected.  Most areas will see less than .25” of inch today through Thursday morning.  Showers will still be in the area Thursday morning and afternoon but will be light and not as widespread. 

Breezy and Warmer Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s in the Twin Cities and rest of southern Minnesota. Weekend will bring Partly Cloudy Skies with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Fall Colors peaking now in central Minnesota including Alexandria, St.Cloud, Buffalo and Taylors Falls areas.  Fall Colors will Peak in Twin Cities area and rest of southern Minnesota this Weekend ( October 21/22 ) and continue into next week then time to rake.  

TODAY: 

Mainly  Cloudy  with  Scattered  T-Showers  at  times.  Chance  for  Scattered  T-Showers  is  90%.

HIGH:  60  Degrees.

Wind:  West-Southwest  at  10  to  15  mph.  (  Breezy  at  times  )

TONIGHT: 

Mostly  Cloudy  with  Scattered  Showers  at  times.  Chance  for  Scattered  Showers  at  times  is  60%.

LOW:   48  Degrees.

Wind:  North  at  5  to  10  mph.   

THURSDAY:  

Cloudy  with  Spotty  Showers  at  times  then  some  late  afternoon  Peeks  of  Sun.  Chance  for  Spotty  Showers  is 60%.

HIGH:  58  Degrees.

Wind:  North  at  5  to  15  mph.

THURSDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   46  Degrees.  

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………………63 / 50  Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

SATURDAY……………58 / 42  Cloud & Sun Mix with some Sprinkles. 

SUNDAY……………….59 / 47  Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY………………60 / 50  Partly Cloudy & Breezy.  

TUESDAY……………….54 / 47  AM Sun then Cloudy with Isolated Showers in the afternoon & evening. Chance for Isolated Showers in the afternoon & evening is 30%.  

The average low and high for the extended period is 40 and 57 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS