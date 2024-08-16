Scattered Showers & T-Storms On and Off Today then Clearing Saturday afternoon and very Nice Sunday.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities will be a bit frustrating to finish outdoor activities as Brief 20 to 30 minute Showers and T-Storms will move through the area this morning, this afternoon and into the evening – a few Weak Funnels could form this afternoon but this type of Funnel rarely touch the ground and typically do not cause any damage but can look threatening. Skies will mainly be Cloudy Today but expect some Peeks of Sun with Breezy West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the low to mid 70s. Cloudy Tonight with Scattered T-Showers at times and areas of Fog with lows in the mid 60s by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday will start Cloudy with Patchy Fog and with Spotty T-Showers up until Noon then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s and North Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Saturday night with Light Winds and Areas of Fog and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Areas of Fog on Sunday morning otherwise Mostly Sunny and Warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s and Light Winds.

Right Now Opening Day of the Minnesota State Fair looks like Partly Cloudy Skies with morning lows in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS