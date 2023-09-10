Scattered showers, cooler weather to start the work week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for September 10, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The first half of this week will be dominated by a broad upper-level trough dropping across the Great Lakes. Under the trough, scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible Monday afternoon and evening. Lingering rain showers continue Monday night through Tuesday morning. Up to a tenth of an inch of rain is possible if you catch some of these showers, and if you are lucky enough to get one with thunder, you could get up to a quarter inch of rain. Any rain chances through the rest of the week are sparse.

That trough will keep temperatures cooler than average through the start of the week too. Highs drop into the 60s on Tuesday, and then we follow that up with a morning in the 40s Wednesday. In fact, some isolated lows in the 30s are possible in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin! By the end of the work week, temperatures rebound into the upper 70s.