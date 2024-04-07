Scattered rain through Monday morning, clouds during the eclipse

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for April 7, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Most of the day has been a washout around the Twin Cities. The widespread, steady rain is pushing north Sunday evening, with only scattered showers around the metro. On and off rain continues overnight, and southeast winds keep gusting from 25 to 30 mph at times. Expect more scattered light rain heading to work and school Monday morning. This low drags just far enough north to take the rain out of the Twin Cities Monday afternoon, but the clouds will stay over most of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, that means the eclipse forecast is terrible for Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. I think the closest you could get with a few breaks in the clouds would be west of Albert Lea, south of I-90. Otherwise, you are heading for the I-80 corridor in Iowa or Illinois. If you are trying to chase totality, I continue to think southern Illinois is the best place within driving distance from Minnesota.

Temperatures start to warm up through the middle of the week. Highs in the 60s are likely starting on Wednesday. There is another wave coming in Wednesday night into Thursday with more scattered light rain. If you have something planned outside on Thursday, keep checking the forecast in the coming days. By next weekend, temperatures get almost summer-like around here! Highs in the Twin Cities are likely in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday, with some chances for summertime thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.