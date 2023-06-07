Scattered rain, storms west of the Twin Cities Wednesday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for June 7, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The cooler and comfortable air has arrived in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin! Air quality is much better too. Farther west, that stalled front will keep more humidity closer to the border with the Dakotas. There is a wave dropping south along that front this evening. Scattered rain and a few storms are likely Wednesday evening, west of a line from St. Cloud to Mankato. In the Twin Cities, there is a small chance for a spotty rain shower after sunset. We can keep our fingers crossed that a random storm and downpour will pop up in the metro!

We get another beautiful afternoon Thursday with highs around 80°. Another cold front pushes in late Friday into Saturday. Ahead of the front, it will be warmer and muggier Friday afternoon. The best chances for rain and storms are Friday night through Saturday for the southern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. At this point, we are in such desperate need of rain, I think we would take a wet weekend if it keeps everything green.