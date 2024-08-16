Scattered rain lingers Friday night, Saturday

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for August 16, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The scattered showers continue around the Twin Cities Friday evening. If you are going to be outside, chances are you will not stay completely dry, but the chances for lightning or downpours are very low. This area of low pressure continues to slow down, and that means clouds and showers will stick around through Saturday. The best chances for more scattered, light rain showers will be in the morning, and then get more isolated through the afternoon. With the clouds, temperatures stay in the mid 70s for another afternoon. By Sunday, we get a completely dry day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Keep in mind there will be some wildfire smoke up north Saturday, and potentially some haze around the Twin Cities on Sunday. Impacts to air quality appear to be low at this time.

Sunday, Monday, and most of Tuesday will be dry with highs in the low 80s. Three straight nice summer days! There could be a few showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. The better rain chances are later in the week when a slow cold front drags across the state. If you are already planning a trip to the first couple days of the Minnesota State Fair, there are chances for rain and a few storms. It would not be enough to cancel your plans at this point.