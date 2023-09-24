Scattered rain and a few storms continue early this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for September 24, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

So far this weekend, most of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin have picked up a ton of rain. In the Twin Cities, the east metro stands at about 1 to 2 inches, and 2 to 4 inches fell in the west metro. This big cut-off low will keep spinning over the state to start the work week. Scattered showers and storms will continue from time to time Sunday night, all day Monday, into Tuesday morning. An additional 0.25”-0.50” is possible in the Twin Cities over the next couple of days, and another inch or so is possible from northwest Wisconsin into northeast Minnesota. The clouds and rain keep temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70° through Tuesday.

A very different pattern moves in through the second half of the week. Another strong ridge in the jet stream parks over the Great Lakes. Highs should be in the upper 70s and low 80s by the weekend. On the north side of the ridge, there will be a few weak disturbances that roll through northern Minnesota starting on Friday. That keeps most of the rain up north, but there could be a few storms that work farther southeast toward the Twin Cities.