Scattered rain, a few storms this weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for May 12, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

If you are going to be around the Twin Cities Friday evening, a few light rain showers are possible. The chances for lightning early tonight are slim to none. Overnight, as this system gets closer to Minnesota, there could be a few isolated rumbles of thunder. If there are any subtle changes to the weekend forecast, it would be that the rain is trending slightly more south. Parts of southern Minnesota could get another 2 to 4 inches of rain. There is a Flood Watch in effect in southwest Minnesota—the same places that got 2 to 5 inches of rain just a day or two ago.

Saturday morning, the best chances for scattered storms will be southwest of the Twin Cities. As they push closer to the metro, they will weaken. Scattered light rain is possible, but chances are low that any lightning makes it into the metro through the first half of Saturday. Rain starts to become widespread again and spread east late in the afternoon. This would likely be after the Twins game, and toward the end of U of M graduation at TCF Bank Stadium. Widespread light to steady rain is likely Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

High pressure pushes the rain south by midday Sunday, and the sky clears out through the afternoon. Mother’s Day breakfast might be damp, but you can absolutely fire the grill up for dinner! The beautiful weather continues early next week, with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s.