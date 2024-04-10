Scattered rain, a few rumbles of thunder, late Wednesday

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for April 10, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered showers and a few storms are moving across Minnesota late Wednesday. If you have things planned outside, make sure to keep an eye on the radar using the KSTP Mobile App. Until the rain moves in, it is a very nice afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. These scattered showers will continue through the evening and get more isolated overnight. On Thursday, more scattered showers are possible, especially along and east of I-35. Northwest winds start to gust over 30 mph Thursday afternoon, and could gust up to 40 mph through early Friday morning.

The summer-like weekend is still in the forecast for most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Highs in the low to mid 70s are likely in the Twin Cities both days, and upper 60s farther up north. If you are going to the cabin this weekend to get everything ready for summer, keep in mind there could be a little rain and a couple of thunderstorms up north Saturday evening and overnight. These will not be severe, but they could keep you inside Saturday night. A stronger system will bring better chances for rain and a few storms late Monday through most of Tuesday.