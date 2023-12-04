Scattered light snow, some rain, late Monday into Tuesday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for December 3, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The clouds that have been over the Twin Cities most of today will thin out overnight. We should squeeze out a few peeks of sun Monday morning before clouds move in by the end of the commute. Scattered light rain and snow showers develop in western Minnesota Monday afternoon, then spread east after sunset. By the time it gets to the Twin Cities Monday evening, it should all be scattered light snow. Those snow showers continue from time to time through sunrise Tuesday. It could be enough for a dusting in parts of the metro, so isolated slick spots are possible during the Tuesday morning drive. Neighborhood streets, bridges, and overpasses are the main places.

By the middle of the week, we are going to be way too warm to talk about snow. Highs climb into the 40s and even close to 50° Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The next storm system to watch stays north of the Twin Cities on Thursday into Friday. Cities north of Brainerd could get some light rain on Thursday, then light snow Thursday night into Friday. Light accumulations are possible up north through Friday morning. Temperatures do trend cooler, falling into the mid 30s next weekend.