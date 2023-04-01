Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for April 1, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Snow totals ranged from about 6 to 10 inches across most of the Twin Cities metro. Some cities from the east metro into northwest Wisconsin saw 12 to 15 inches of wet, heavy snow. Officially, there was 8.5 inches at the airport, pushing the season total to 89.7 inches. We now sit at third place all-time for snow in the Twin Cities.

Refreeze will be an issue after sunset Saturday through Sunday morning. All the wet and slushy spots left over on the roads will turn to ice, as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. When you wake up Sunday, there could be a few light rain and/or snow showers outside. Nothing will stick. Clouds clear out Sunday afternoon, and west winds push highs into the mid and upper 40s in the metro. Unfortunately, the amount of new snow will likely keep us away from our first 50° day of 2023.

Temperatures continue to fall through the first half of the week. Monday will be quiet with highs in the mid 40s. Another significant storm system moves into the Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point, it should be more rain and thunderstorms than snow in the Twin Cities. However, outstate Minnesota will likely deal with blizzard conditions most of Tuesday and Wednesday. As strong, cold winds wrap around the low Wednesday, there is another chance for accumulating snow in the metro. If you are looking forward to the Twins home opener on Thursday, plan on some very cold winds, temperatures in the 30s, and wind chills in the teens.